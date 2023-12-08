CONDEMNATION HEIGHTENED OVER MADURO’S “AGGRESSIVE, ILLEGAL BEHAVIOUR” TOWARDS GUYANA’S ESSEQUIBO



The Freedom and Democracy Group, comprising several former South American Presidents, has released a forceful statement condemning the actions of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which they have characterized as “aggressive and illegal.” This condemnation reflects a significant stance taken by the group against the Venezuelan leadership’s policies and actions, potentially influencing regional dynamics and international relations. Shemar Alleyen’s report provides more details on the statement and the potential ramifications of this collective denouncement by the former leaders.

