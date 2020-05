Seven more persons have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 within the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 104.

This figure includes the 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the 35 patients who are said to have recovered after contracting it.

According to the Ministry of Public Health today, there were 62 persons tested between yesterday (Saturday) and today (Sunday, bringing the total number of tests conducted in Guyana to 914.