Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana climb to 73

–596 persons complete 14-day quarantine and “cleared” – Minister Lawrence

Within the past 24-hours, three more persons have tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Guyana to 73.

This figure includes the 12 individuals who were reported to have recovered after contracting the virus and the seven (7) patients whose deaths were attributed to the COVID-19.

According to Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, 410 persons were tested to date, of which 337 had negative results.

Meanwhile, five (5) persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), 17 are in institutional quarantine and 54 are in isolation.

“The Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has reported for the period March 16 to April 24, 2020, that 793 persons have been on home quarantine. To date, 596 persons have completed their 14 days quarantine and they were cleared by the Health Emergency Operations Centre while 197 persons continue to be monitored,” she also stated.