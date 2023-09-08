Yesterday was a monumental day where music, history, and culture intertwined, painting a vibrant picture of a journey marked by hits that have moved generations.

A proud son of Guyana, your musical exploits have taken the rich and diverse tapestry of your heritage across borders and into hearts globally. It has been a ride of rhythm, electrifying beats, and soulful melodies, a true testimony to the power of music in bridging gaps and fostering unity.

Thank you to the Music Walk of Fame Organizers for recognizing and honoring Eddy Grant’s invaluable contributions to the music industry. Your efforts in celebrating artists and their legacies are truly commendable.

A big thank you to everyone who took the time to grace the event in Camden. Your presence amplified this achievement’s joy and resonance, adding more rhythm to the grand musical narrative that is Eddy Grant’s career.

Eddy, your footprint in music is indelible, a colorful mosaic of genres blending to narrate stories that transcend time. From “Electric Avenue” to “I Don’t Wanna Dance,” you’ve given the world tunes to dance, reflect, and connect to.

As we look at the star that marks your spot in the iconic Music Walk of Fame, it is not just a tribute but a symbol of hope, perseverance, and the unifying language of music. It speaks of a career adorned with rhythm and rhyme, representing not just notes and lyrics but feelings and memories etched into the hearts of many.

Congratulations, Eddy Grant, on this well-deserved accolade! Your star on the Music Walk of Fame is not just a recognition but a beacon, encouraging aspiring musicians to dream big and work hard, demonstrating that with talent and perseverance, every street can indeed become an “Electric Avenue.”

Here’s to you: a legend, an icon, and now a permanent fixture on the streets that echoes with musical history. May your music continue to inspire, unite, and bring joy to people worldwide for generations to come.

Congratulations, and here’s to many more melodies and harmonies that the world has yet to hear from you!

Eddy Grant

