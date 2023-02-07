Constable on $1.6M bail for shooting death of colleague, fisherman 

Shane James, a 26-year-old Police Constable stationed at Mahaicony Police Station, has been slapped with two counts of manslaughter and released on $1.6 million.

James was charged by a rank of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and is accused of shooting death Detective Corporal Dwayne Mc Pherson and fisherman Kishan Budburgh on January 1, 2023, at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The 26-year-old Police Constable appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer in the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

He was placed on $800,000 bail on each charge, and the matter was adjourned to February 8, 2023.

HGP Nightly News had reported that Corporal McPherson and Budburgh were shot on New Year’s Day by ranks, who were responding to a report of a stabbing at Mahaicony.

Since the incident, the Police Force has only disclosed the Port Mortem Examination, which stated that the duo died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injuries.

In fact, the Police had promised a “comprehensive investigation” with “timely updates,” but the latter has not been forthcoming.

Like this: Like Loading...