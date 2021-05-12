Construction company employees executing ‘road works’ robbed at gunpoint while sheltering from rain

Five (5) men employed by a Construction company to conduct works on the streets in ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, were assaulted by a gun-toting bandit and his accomplice, who locked the men inside of a Container after robbing them of over $550,000 in cash and valuable last night when the workers were sheltering from the downpour.

The incident occurred around 10:00h at ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

Three (3) of the men who were robbed are said to be labourers, one (1) is a construction worker, while the fifth (5th) is an Operator/ Supervisor of the Construction company in question.

A 21-year-old labourer was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy A-31 cellular phone valued at $56,000, one (1) gold ring worth $30,000 and $ 7,000 in cash, the 20-year-old labourer was relieved of his ZTE cellular phone worth $32,000, a silver chain valued at $10,000 and $5,000 in cash while the third (3rd) labourer, a 42-year-old man, was robbed of $4,000 in cash.

The 25-year-old construction worker was robbed of one (1) Samsung J-20 cellular phone valued at $35,000, one Blu cellular phone worth $6,000 and $5,000.00 cash.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Operator/ Supervisor was relieved of his Samsung F-E Cellular phone valued at $130,000, one (1) gold ring worth $50,000, two (2) silver rings valued at $40,000, two (2) silver chains worth $25,000, two (2) silver bands and one (1) black leather wallet valued $1,500 which contained $70,000 in cash along with his driver’s license, National Identification card and two (2) Digicel phone cards worth $2,000.

According to a police statement, at the date and time in question, the workers entered a blue container they had taken to a “cross street” in ‘A’ Field, Sophia, to ensure that they were not soaked from the rain.

However, they were approached by the two (2) suspects who showed up at their location, on foot from an unknown direction, dressed in dark coloured clothing and armed with a black hand gun.

“The perpetrators held the victims at gun point and ordered them to surrender their belongings. The suspect with the handgun discharged a round inside the container and they both proceeded to assault the victims. After the perpetrators collected their bounty, they barricaded the victims inside the said container and made good their escape.”

Investigations in progress.