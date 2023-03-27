Construction of low-income housing units in Region Three moving as planned

Contractors are feverishly working on completing the first batch of two bedrooms low-income units in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), as the Ministry forges ahead with its housing drive to ease the backlog of applicants.

On Monday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, Republic Bank’s Managing Director Stephen Grell, Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves, toured the two locations where the houses are being built.

While the units are all in various stages of completion, Minister Croal noted that within the coming weeks, some 20 beneficiaries are expected to be presented with the keys to their new home.

Meanwhile, Greaves also expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the project, noting that even as contractors continue to work on the units, the agency has begun the beneficiary selection process from its database.

Already a number of persons who had indicated their interest in the units had been sent to commercial banks to be pre-qualified for the homes.

“We’ve been working with persons to ensure that they pre-approved so as to ensure they can get in their homes as quickly as possible as we see the rapid development of communities as a significant benefit to the region’s economy.”

Like this: Like Loading...