Construction worker found dead on Lusignan Access Road with throat slit 

In the wee hours of Sunday, a 41-year-old construction worker was found lying on the Lusignan Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), with his throat slit.

The dead man has been identified as Choorandan Chaitram, called ‘Reid,’ of Lot 101 Lusignan.

The Police said the alleged murder occurred between 21:00h on Saturday and 02:30h on Sunday.

HGP Nightly News understands that Chaitram left his home at about 16:00h on Saturday to attend a wedding at Lusignan Grass Field.

However, at about 03:50 h on Sunday, Police ranks responded to a 911 call that a male’s body was seen lying on the Lusignan Access Road.

When Police arrived on the scene, they saw Chaitram’s body lying on the road, about two streets from the wedding, in a pool of what appeared to be blood.

His body was examined, and a wound about three inches was seen on his throat.

The man’s body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Police added that several persons were questioned, and certain information was received. Notwithstanding, investigations are ongoing.

