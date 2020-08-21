CONSTRUCTION WORKER MERCILESSLY CHOPPED BY VENEZUELAN GANG

A gang of cutlass-wielding Spanish-speaking nationals descended on the home of a Lusignan, East Coast Demerara man mercilessly chopping within an inch of his life more than a month ago. However, his perpetrators are still walking free as no arrests have been made
by the police. Temika Rodney has this story.
