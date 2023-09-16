Construction worker remanded for stealing phone

A 20-year-old construction worker was on Friday remanded to prison for stealing a Samsung Galaxy cellphone.

Steve Green of Lot 64 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was hauled before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge when it was read to him.

Green is accused of stealing a Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $98,000 from Dianand Rohit on September 8, 2023, at Grove.

Bail was refused, and the construction worker will make another Court appearance on October 11, 2023.

