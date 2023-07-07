Construction worker remanded over beating death of partner

A 29-year-old construction worker, who is accused of brutally beating his partner to death, was slapped with a murder charge and remanded to prison on Friday.

Shivnanand Henry, called ‘Sunny,’ of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was hauled before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on July 2, 2023, at Uitvlugt, he murdered 48-year-old Bibi Naseefa Baksh.

He was remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to August 8, 2023, for report.

It was reported that Baksh and Henry shared a rocky relationship, with fights and quarrels being the order of the day.

On the day in question, the couple, while imbibing, had an argument, and it is alleged that Henry started beating the woman.

He reportedly kicked her down a wooden stair and dragged her to the roadway, where he dealt her several kicks and lashes with a piece of wood.

After the beating, Police said the defendant and the victim’s 12-year-old daughter assisted her back into the house.

The woman was taken to her room and placed on a bed. A short while after, the 48-year-old woman was observed to be motionless.

Henry fled the scene, and public-spirited citizens called the Police after the victim’s 12-year-old daughter raised an alarm about her mother being motionless.

On arrival, Police observed the woman lying motionless in the bedroom with what appeared to be abrasions on her forehead, shoulder, arms and knees. The accused was arrested a day later.

