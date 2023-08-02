Construction workers arrested for possession of unlicenced firearm  

Two construction workers are in Police custody after they were arrested on Wednesday morning with an illegal firearm.

Reports are that at about 05:00 on Wednesday, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station received information about the discharging of a firearm and immediately proceeded to the Melanie Market area in a Force vehicle.

The ranks observed two men acting suspiciously. The ranks stopped and proceeded to conduct a search on them and their personal belongings, to which they complied.

The ranks unearthed a black metal object, suspected to be a firearm, in one of the suspect’s pants crotch.

He was asked to produce a firearm licence but failed. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

They were escorted along with the suspected firearm to the Vigilance Police Station. On arrival at the station, the gun was inspected and observed to be a. 32 Taurus Pistol without a serial number.

Both suspects – a 25-year-old of Vigilance, and a 29-year-old of Buxton, were swabbed and placed into Police custody pending further investigation.

