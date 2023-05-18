Consultations for revision of Local Content Act to begin soon – Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has revealed that the government continues to receive numerous complaints of Guyanese not being afforded the fair opportunity to participate in the oil and gas sector.

As such, during his programme, ‘Issues In The News,’ the AG related that the consultation process for the revision of the Local Content Act 2021 would commence shortly.

“I want to ensure our viewers that this is an undertaking that is ongoing, and the review will include consultations, which we will embark upon shortly,” the Attorney General posited.

The Local Content Legislation was passed in the National Assembly in December 2021.

It outlined 40 different services that oil and gas companies and their subcontractors must procure from Guyanese businesses.

“We did say that when that bill was being promulgated, that it is the first legislation of its type in the Caribbean and that we will have to go back to the drawing board very quickly to adjust it as we become acclimatise to this new and emerging sector,” Minister Nandlall pointed out.

Former President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Timothy Tucker, disclosed that the private sector had recommended 25 new areas to be added to the services list.

In 2022, the government and Ramps Logistics (Guyana) had a brief court battle over a Local Content Certificate.

The government said that the Trinidadian-based company did not meet the requirement for the certificate, but Chief Justice acting Roxane George ruled that they did.

Like this: Like Loading...