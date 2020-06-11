CONTEMPT CASE AGAINST GECOM CHAIR, CEO, REGION 4 RO WITHDRAWN

The High Court granted the withdrawal of Attorney Anil Nandlall’s contempt of court case against GECOM’s Chair Justice (retired) Caludette Singh, Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield and Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo. This caused Chief Justice (ag) Roxanne George to reprimand the attorney for wasting the court’s time and awarding a cost of $450,000 to the defendants, from the estate of Reaz Hollader.

Chief Justice, Roxane George, said that Nandlall knew from the “get go” that he had insufficient evidence and therefore could not see the process through.

The now-deceased Hollader, through his attorney Nandlall, had brought the allegation to the High Court on March 12 that the Returning Officer, allegedly being guided by the GECOM officials, did not follow a court order of March 11 to display the Statements of Poll (SOP’s) during the tabulation of the Region Four votes.

However, GECOM’s attorney, Neil Boston argued that the allegations were damning, especially since there was no evidence to support such claims.

According to the Chief Justice, she had queried on several occasions if the plaintiff was ready to proceed with the matter and was always informed in the affirmative.