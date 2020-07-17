Contractor gunned down in front of workers at construction site

A 49-year-old contractor was gunned down in front of several of his workers at their construction site yesterday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as Krisseondatt Premsukh of lot 183 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Premsukh was murdered on Thursday around 17:40h at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Reports are that the now dead man had been at his construction site in the company of several of his workers when an armed male approached him.

The perpetrator quickly discharged several rounds in Premsukh’s direction resulting in the contractor receiving injuries to his head and back.

The assailant then made good his escape while Premsukh’s employees rushed to aid the bleeding man.

He was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but by the time Premsukh arrived there it was too late.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, stringent efforts are currently being made to apprehend the perpetrator as investigations are in progress.