Contractor robbed at gunpoint by motorcycle bandits in North Ruimveldt

Police headquarters reported that they are currently searching for two unidentifiable males, who while on a motorcycle, and armed with a handgun and a knife robbed a 30-year-old contractor in Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt.

As a result of the robbery, the man’s Iphone valued $120,000; a Apple Laptop computer valued $430,000; and $80,000 cash (Guyana Currency) were stolen.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was walking along Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt in the vicinity of the Seventh Day Adventist Church on his way home, when the two suspects rode up alongside him on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider pulled out a knife from his pants waist and pointed same in a threatening manner at the victim, while his accomplice (rider) relieved the victim of the above mentioned items.

The rider, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly discharged one round in the air as he and the other suspect rode off and escaped.

Investigations are ongoing.