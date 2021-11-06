Contracts Awarded for the Construction of 100 Housing Units in the Corentyne

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to deliver 22,000 housing units over the next four years. “We are well on our way to meeting this target, as we have commenced construction of units to meet all income brackets, in Cummings Lodge, Prospect, Providence and Linden.” Minister Croal also noted that the project is another promise delivered by President Ali, as the government forges ahead with its robust housing drive to deliver 50,000 house lots over the next four years. The Minister added that over the coming months, the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Project Department will be spearheading other infrastructure works in the scheme. He added that this project will transform the landscape and boost economic activity in the region as he implored on contractors to utilize skills from within the region. “The transportation sector will benefit, the suppliers will benefit from this project, altogether there will be massive economic activity which is a great spin-off from the housing and construction sector.” Also, in explaining the beneficiary selection process, Croal said persons will be selected from the agency’s database who have indicated their interest in built units. “We will go into our database and based on the request we will issue those persons with pre-qualification letters so that they can engage a financial institution of their choice for a loan”. To date, there are some 400 applicants who have indicated their interest in securing a built housing unit in the region. Also, as the demand continues to grow for housing in Region Six, the Minister noted that the Ministry is actively engaging the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) and National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) to acquire more lands. In December 2020, during an outreach to the region President Ali announced his government’s housing plan for the region, committing to deliver housing units for families.