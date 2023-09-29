Conservationist Felicia Collins emphasized the importance of including indigenous people in conversations about conservation and protected areas during a recent panel discussion held as part of Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations by the APA. Renata Burnette has more details in this report.
CONVERSATIONS SURROUNDING CONSERVATION MUST INCLUDE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE – CONSERVATIONIST
RELATED ARTICLES
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on