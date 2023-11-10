CONVICTED MURDERER BIBI GOPAUL RECALLED TO PRISON AFTER EARLY RELEASE

Bibi Gopaul, who was convicted of the murder of her 16-year-old daughter, Neesa Gopaul, and sentenced to 25 years in prison, has been instructed to return to incarceration. This decision comes after identifying an administrative mistake that led to her premature release. The upcoming report from Tiana Cole will provide more information on this case and the error that precipitated the recent events.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on