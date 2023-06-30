In this Tiana Cole’s report, it is highlighted that an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who has been previously suspended and is currently under investigation for alleged corruption at the Police Force’s Finance Office, has now faced additional charges related to forging a Permanent Secretary’s signature on contracts amounting to $9.7 million.
COP CHARGED FOR FORGING PS’ SIGNATURE ON CONTRACTS TOTALING $9.7M
