Cop charged with assault remanded to prison



A local cop has been charged in connection with the assault of a citizen.



Police Constable Sereste Brittlebank pleaded not guilty to the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Monday, July 12.





According to a Guyana Police Force news release, the cop is accused of assaulting Lovina Williams on Thursday, July 1, 2021.



The constable was remanded to prison until July 26, 2021, when the matter will be called for report, the release added