Cop, Child Care Protection Officer hospitalised after speeding driver loses control of vehicle

A female Child Care and Protection Officer along with a female cop are now suffering from pains to their hips and injuries about their bodies after the driver of the vehicle (PRR 5084) they had been travelling in, lost control while speeding and negotiating a turn, and slammed into a “baranka” which resulted in the car turning on its side.

The two injured woman are currently admitted at the Port Kaituma District Hospital, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

Another female Child Care and Protection Officer along with a female teenager had been inside of the car (PRR 5084) when the accident took place but they are said to have been treated at the hospital and sent away.

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident occurred yesterday (Wednesday) around 20:30h along the Ten (10) Miles Access Road, Port Kaituma, NWD.

At that time, the vehicle (PRR 5084) was being driven by 28-year-old Daniel Da Silva of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, NWD.

The hospitalised women have been identified as 59-year-old Bibi Samad a Child Care and Protection Officer of Oronoque, Port Kaituma, NWD, who had been seated in the front passenger seat, and 28-year-old Woman/Constable 24482 Keisha Newton, of Port Kaituma NWD attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). At the time of the accident, she was seated in the back seat behind the front passenger.

Reports are that the car (PRR 5084) was proceeding North along the Eastern side of the 10 Miles Access Road, Port Kaituma, NWD, at a fast rate and while negotiating a left turn, hit a “slush puddle”.

According to a police statement, this resulted in Da Silva losing control of the vehicle (PRR 5084) and ending up in a North-Eastern direction after colliding with a baranka.

In light of the impact, the car (PRR 5084) turned on its side and resulted in all occupants of the vehicle to receive injuries about their bodies. They were picked up by public spirited persons, each in a conscious state, and rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital, where they were seen and examined by Doctor on duty.

The Doctor admitted Constable Newton who is suffering from pain to the left hip, left arm and head while Samad is said to be suffering pain to the left hip.

Meanwhile, the rest of occupants were treated and sent away as investigations into the matter continue.