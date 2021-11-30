Cop in fatal Mocha accident get $1M bail

A 21-year-old youth has now been placed on bail and fined for three charges regarding the fatal accident at Mocha Access Road East Bank Demerara that occurred on November 27 which claimed the life of an occupant Euclin Joseph. Aaron Rodrigues appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on November 29.

The Policeman of Freeman Street Georgetown, pleaded not guilty for the Causing Death by Dangerous Driving charge, and the Administration of Justice Act was applied and he was placed on $1,000000 court bail.

He pleaded guilty to the Unlicensed Driver and Breach of Insurance charges and was fined $17,500 for the unlicensed driver charge and $50,000 for the breach of insurance charge.

The matter returns to court on 17th December 2021, at 13:30 hours for statements.

It was reported by the Police that the Youth was speeding when he crashed into an electrical pole