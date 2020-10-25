Cop killed after speeding car slams into parked trailer

A Police Constable who was attached to the Fort Wellington Police Station, West Coast Berbice (WCB) is now dead after he allegedly lost control of a vehicle while speeding down the roadway last evening (Saturday).

Dead is Raoul Archer who is said to have lost his life while operating motor car (PYY 2468) along the Fellowship Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), around 18:00h on Saturday, Archer had been driving the car (PYY 2468), reportedly at a fast rate, when he lost control and collided with a parked trailer (#PSS 8923).

More details will be provided in a subsequent update as the probe into the fatal accident continues.