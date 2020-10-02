Cop robbed of motorcycle by gun-wielding bandit, accomplice

A police Constable stationed at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) was robbed of his XR motorcycle (CK 2202) in front of his father’s residence by a gun-toting bandit and his accomplice.

The cop has been identified as 26-year-old Prince Bagot of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Reports are that around 19:00h on Tuesday the police Constable had been sitting on his motorcycle (CK 2202) in front of his dad’s home located in David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD) when two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, approached him from behind.

Bagot was reportedly held at gunpoint while the two perpetrators warned him not to move and to “keep quiet” as they relieved him of his red, white and black XR motorbike (CK 2202) and made good their escape with the motorcycle.

According to Bagot, the motorcycle is valued at $435,000.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.