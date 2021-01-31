Cop shot by colleague over “slippers row”

A Police Constable is now nursing a gunshot wound to his right leg after he was allegedly shot by another rank following an argument between the duo over missing footwear.

Constable 23337 Lampkin was reportedly shot around 05:00h on Sunday (today).

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), it is currently investigation the circumstances under which the shooting took place.

“Initial reports are that the rank, Constable 23337 Lampkin was shot by Constable 24885 Corbin following an argument over a pair of missing slippers. Constable Lampkin is currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while his colleague is in custody assisting with the investigation.”