Cop suffers fractured collarbone after female driver slams into him

Twenty-seven (27)-year-old Police Constable, Phildon Henry, is now nursing a fracture to the right collarbone after he was allegedly struck down by a female driver while he had been on duty in East Berbice on Wednesday (yesterday) evening.

The serious accident took place around 18:45h along the Lewis Manor Public Road, East Berbice, and involved a motorcar driven by a 22-year-old female resident of Cumberland village, East Canje, Berbice.

Constable Henry is said to have been a pedestrian at the time of the accident.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on the night in question, Henry had left the Police Station he is attached to with the aim of investigating a previously reported matter at Lewis Manor Public Road, Berbice.

“The policeman was hit by the motorcar which was going in an easterly direction. He was picked up in a conscious condition and was taken to the New Amsterdam, Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him as a patient in the male surgical ward suffering from a fractured right collarbone. The driver is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.”