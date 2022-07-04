Cop that shot Quindon Bacchus to be charged with Murder

The Policeman-Kristoff De Nobrega, who shot and killed 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, will be charged with murder. two others. The two other policemen- Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon, fingered in the murder will also be charged with other offences.

Please see press release below issued by the DPP

“The DPP received the report and file from the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority Justice Retired William Ramlal on the evening of the 3rd day of July, 2022. Justice Retired Ramlal recommended that one policeman, Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega, be charged with the offence of Murder, Contrary to Common law, committed on Quindon Bacchus. The DPP has since advised the police to proceed with the institution of this charge.

Advise has also been given for two other policemen, Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon to be charged with the following offences:



• Lance Corporal Thurston Simon is to be charged with the offence of Attempt to obstruct the course of justice, Contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

• Lance Corporal Thurston Simon is to also be charged with the offence of Conduct prejudice to good order and discipline, Contrary to Section 4(z) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.

• Sergeant Dameion McLennon is to be charge with Attempt to obstruct the course of justice, Contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Director of Public Prosecutions

Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC”

The father of one Quindon Bacchus, was fatally shot dead on June 10, 2022 at Haslington, East Coast Demerara during an alleged undercover illegal firearm transaction to De Nobrega. According to reports, the 23 year old was shot six times to the body and once to the head.