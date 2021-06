A Constable attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has landed himself in hot water after his lover reported that she made a report against him about domestic assault.

The incident allegedly occurred in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to a police statement, around 00:29h today (Wednesday), the rank was placed under ‘close arrest’ after his partner stated that she had been assaulted by him earlier in the night.

He remains in custody pending investigations.