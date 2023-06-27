COP VIDEOTAPED SLEEPING LOSES APPEAL CASE

The police officer who had initiated a $5 million lawsuit against Harry Gill, Advisor to the Minister of Home Affairs, for recording a video of him sleeping while on duty has been unsuccessful in his appeal. The officer’s legal challenge to seek damages in the lawsuit has been denied—Tiana Cole reports.
