Cops arrest motorcyclist, 52-year-old pillion rider for “gun in crotch”

A 29-year-old motorcyclist and his 52-year-old pillion rider were both arrested after cops on patrol stopped the duo on their motor scooter (#CF 4860) and discovered an unlicensed gun with live rounds on Saturday (today).

The police ranks of Regional Division 4 “A”, were on motorcycle patrol around 11:20h today and while proceeding South along the Ruimveldt Public Road, they noticed the two men on the motor scooter.

They stopped the duo and carried out searches on their persons, which led to the discovery of a .38 revolver special firearm with three(3) .38 rounds of ammunition in the pants crotch of the pillion rider.

According to a police statement, the serial number was filed off.

“They were both arrested and escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station and placed in custody. Firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged. The motor cycle was also lodged.”

Investigations into the matter continue.