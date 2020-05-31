Cops burn over $5M in “ganja” plants, thousands of seedlings

-cattle farmer in lockups after being caught ‘tending’ to cannabis plants

A 24-year-old cattle farmer is now in police custody after the cops caught the man ‘tending’ several hundred cannabis plants on an acre of marijuana cultivation this afternoon.

A section of the cannabis plants discovered by the cops yesterday.

Reports are that around 15:00h yesterday, police ranks who were acting on information, ventured to a location at Vryheid, West Canje, Berbice, where they made the discovery. The plants are said to have measured between two (2) and five (5) feet in height.

Meanwhile, the cops also discovered 6,500 cannabis seedlings at that location.

According to the police, the estimated street value of the cannabis plants is $5,824,000.00.

The plants have been destroyed by fire.

Some of the “ganja” plants being destroyed yesterday in Berbice.

Additionally, the 24-year-old cattle farmer who hails from High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, is being processed for court.

Meanwhile, earlier in the afternoon, around 13:40h, police ranks acting on intelligence gathered arrested a 27- year -old unemployed resident who has dual addresses at the Adelphi Village, East Canje and Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, with 27 grams of suspected cocaine.

The cocaine which the Berbician was nabbed with.

The suspect, who was apprehended a short distance from his first mentioned place of abode, is expected to appear in Court soon.