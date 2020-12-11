Cops contain, extinguish blaze after attempted arson at Police Outpost

The cops are on the hunt for the individual(s) who tried to burn down the Arakaka Police Station, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini), in the wee hours of Friday (this) morning while police ranks were inside of the building performing their duties.

The incident took place around 02:30h today and according to the Subordinate Officer on duty at that time, he along with other ranks were working inside of the Enquiries Office in the building when they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion.

They immediately looked in the direction where the sound came from and saw a “huge blaze” by the front door of the building.

According to the policemen, they rushed to obtain water and used it to extinguish the blaze before it could spread and burn down the building.

A press release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that further checks revealed that the front door of the building was scorched and a “partly burnt” 5 gallon bottle was by the said door.

“They made further checks around the building but no one was seen around the area. No one was injured during the incident. Investigations by the GPF and the Guyana Fire Service have commenced,” it added.