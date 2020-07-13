Cops discover bag with parcels of “ganja” stashed in bag

Quick action by the police led to the discovery of a bag containing a quantity of marijuana last night at a location in Hosannah Street, Rosignol, Berbice, after the cops swooped down at that area in seach of the illegal substance.

Reports are that around 19:15h, the police who were acting on information arrived at the above-mentioned location and found four (4) parcels of “ganja” stashed inside of the bag.

The parcels were taken to the police station and when weighed altogether amounted to 18 kilogrammes (kgs) of cannabis.

Upto press time, no arrest has been made in relation to the find.

Investigations into the matter are in progress.