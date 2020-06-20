Cops discover containers stashed undergound with “ganja”

According to the police, ranks that were acting on information swooped down at a location at Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where they conducted an intensive search.

Two (2) five (5) gallon containers, each containing large amounts of “ganja” and concealed underground, were unearthed by cops on Tuesday.

The two (2) containers filled with cannabis

They discovered the two containers buried under soil and upon inspecting its contents realised it was cannabis.

The two containers stored in excess of 5.5 kilogrammes of the illicit subtance and the “ganja” has been lodged at a police station.

No arrests have been made in relation to the matter but investigations continue.