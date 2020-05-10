Cops discover, destroy over $21M in ‘ganja’ in Upper Berbice River

-10,000 kgs of dried cannabis found in camp during police operation

Millions of dollars’ worth of ‘ganja’ went up in flames on Friday after police discovered a massive quantity of the illicit substance during an eight-hour narcotics eradication operation at the Ebeni and Bartica Village, Upper Berbice River.

The camp and dried ‘ganja’ being destroyed by fire after discovery by the cops on Friday.

Several acres of cannabis cultivation with more than 2,000 plants as well as 10,000 kilogrammes (kgs)of dried cannabis inside of a camp were found when ranks swooped down in that area.

A section of the more than 2,000 cannabis plants.

According to the police, the current street value of the ‘ganja’ that was destroyed amounts to GYD $21, 022, 800.

Up to press time, no suspect has been arrested in relation to this discovery.

Some of the dried ‘ganja’ being destroyed by fire.



Investigations into the matter are ongoing.