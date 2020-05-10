Cops discover, destroy over $21M in ‘ganja’ in Upper Berbice River

-10,000 kgs of dried cannabis found in camp during police operation
Millions of dollars’ worth of ‘ganja’ went up in flames on Friday after police discovered a massive quantity of the illicit substance during an eight-hour narcotics eradication operation at the Ebeni and Bartica Village, Upper Berbice River.
Several acres of cannabis cultivation with more than 2,000 plants as well as 10,000 kilogrammes (kgs)of dried cannabis inside of a camp were found when ranks swooped down in that area.
According to the police, the current street value of the ‘ganja’ that was destroyed amounts to GYD $21, 022, 800.
Up to press time, no suspect has been arrested in relation to this discovery.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.