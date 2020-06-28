Cops discover motorcyles, “ganja” on cannabis farm in Essequibo

A five-hour operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at the Onderneeming Sandpit Backland, Essequibo Coast, unearthed two motorcycles, a quantity of “ganja”, and hundreds of cannabis plants today.

Reports are that the exercise took place between 12:15h and 17:30h and led to the discovery of the cannabis cultivation with 300 plants ranging from three (3) to six (6) feet in height.

The two motorcycles and a quantity of suspected cannabis seeds were discovered at the site.

The two motorcycles that were discovered today.

Some samples of the narcotics were retrieved by the cops while the remainder was destroyed by fire.

No arrests have been made upto press time as investigations into the matter continue.