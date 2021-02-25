Cops hunting man who allegedly impregnated 12-year-old “girlfriend”

A 12-year-old girl is now expecting to give birth by the mid of this year after she was allegedly sexually involved with a man for the past five months.

Meanwhile, the cops are on the hunt for the suspect,

HGP Nightly News understands that both the adolescent and the suspect hail from the North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to a police statement on the matter, the alleged rape of a child under 16 years was committed during last year (2020), but investigators are yet to determine the exact date and time since the young girl cannot recall those details.

However, the 12-year-old has been confirmed to be five (5) months pregnant.

On Monday, around 14:00h, police ranks of the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station, Region One, received information about the situation and visited the girl and her relatives.

The cops noted that she was subsequently taken to the hospital where they “obtained a medical certificate in her favour.”

Commander Khalid Mandal of Police Regional Division #1 (Barima-Waini) told the HGP Nightly News on Thursday (today) that his ranks will leave no stone unturned as they intensify their hunt for the suspect.

To date, the suspect has failed to return to his home or usual liming spots after news broke out about the girl’s pregnancy and their relationship.

Investigations into the matter continue.