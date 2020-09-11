Cops injured, three arrested during violent protests in West Coast Berbice

Two cops have been injured while trying to maintain law and order during the sporadic protest actions which commenced on Sunday in villages along the West Coast of Berbice (WCB) after the shocking discovery of the mutilated bodies of teen cousins, Joel and Isaiah Henry.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested and are in police custody, following the level of violence displayed in some villages as mobs of protestors took to the streets with some of them engaging in criminal actions.

Two of those arrested were nabbed by the cops for robberies they allegedly committed while the protest actions took place and the third suspect has been detained by the police for assault.

According to a police statement, despite attacks by protestors on members of the Joint Services, the ranks were able to clear the stretches of roads that were blocked along West Coast Berbice and East Coast Demerara (ECD), which facilitated the free flow of traffic as of yesterday (Thursday), September 10, 2020.

The Heads of Joint Services committed to continuing their efforts to arrest and prosecute others who were identified breaking the law.

“Additionally, based on the assessment of the operations, added resources were deployed to the West Berbice area in furtherance of the maintenance of law and order and facilitation of unhindered flow of traffic in the area…the Joint Services would like to reassure the citizenry that it will continue to maintain law and order and ensure the unimpeded flow of traffic along the West Berbice corridor.”