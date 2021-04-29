Cops issue Wanted Bulletin for “Public Officer” who allegedly committed larceny

0
90

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a Wanted Bulletin for Delon Wilson for questioning in relation to Larceny by Public Officer.

Wilson allegedly committed the offence between the year 2013 and June, last year (2020).

Investigators are yet to discover his age and his last known address is listed as Kuru Kuru, Linden Highway.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Delon Wilson is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 216-0251, 261-5457, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.