Cops nab man who was on the run after discovery of dead housemate in septic tank

The 27-year-old man who was on the run from cops after the discovery of the body of his friend and housemate, 33-year-old Colin Anthony called “Harry” whose body was discovered in a septic tank behind his home located at Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was captured inside of a minibus.

The murder suspect, identified as Fazal Mohamed Ibrahim also known as “Scottie” was a passenger inside of a minibus that was in the Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) village on Sunday afternoon.

He was arrested less than 24 hours after the cops issued a wanted bulletin for him where they stated that he was needed for questioning in relation to the murder of Anthony which occurred between February 16 and 20, this year at Belle West, Canal #2, WBD.

It was reported that on Saturday, the gruesome discovery of Anthony’s body inside of a septic tank, with chop wounds to his head was made at Second Street Belle West, Canal #2, WBD.

Prior to the shocking discovery, Anthony would have celebrated his birthday a few days, and had moved in with one of his friends where his birthday party was reportedly held.

Other friends who had attended the celebration noted that after leaving late on the night of the party they never saw Anthony again. As such, a search was launched for the missing man during which his body was found in the septic tank in question.

