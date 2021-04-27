Cops nab suspect in murder of man who was killed while visiting girlfriend

The 39-year-old male murder suspect who was on the run from the cops after allegedly knifing to death his cousin’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Albouystown resident, Devon Xavier, was arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at Cummings Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

This is according to a brief statement from the GPF which noted that upon the suspect’s arrest, he was questioned, but the 39-year-old remained silent.

He is currently in police custody.

On Saturday night, Xavier was at his girlfriend’s ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, home when he met his demise.

Reports are that on the day in question, around 21:30h, Xavier was in a conversation with his girlfriend at her home, when the girl’s father and her cousin approached them.

According to an earlier statement from the police, when the girl observed this, she told Xavier to leave because her relatives were not in favour of her relationship with him.

“Her father then instructed her to go inside the house, but in the process which she saw her cousin grab the deceased, took out a knife from his pants waist and dealt him a stab to his right side chest causing him to receive injury and collapse to the ground. The suspect made good his escape in an unknown direction. The body was examined by a doctor from Alberttown Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and was pronounced dead.”

Xavier’s body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).