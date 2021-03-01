Cops on mobile patrol nab murder suspect who had been on the run for days

A 24-year-old pork-knocker who was wanted for murder and had been on the run from the cops since the crime took place four (4) days ago, was nabbed by the police in Eye Lash Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) on Saturday.

According to a statement from the police, ranks conducting a mobile patrol in the above-mentioned area, contacted Silas France who was wanted in relation to murder committed on Junior Henry at Issano Backdam, NWD.

“The police observed that the suspect had injuries about his neck and head which he related that he received during a fight with the deceased. He was then told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested. Under guard he was escorted to Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was admitted as a patient in a serious but stable condition.”

Investigations are ongoing.