Cops probing death of 2-year-old boy



A family is now grieving the death of a two (2)-year-old boy as police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his mysterious demise.

The child, identified as a resident of Barima Kariabo, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini), is said to have passed away between Saturday around 23:00h and Sunday morning.

According to the police, around 16:00h on Tuesday, the now deceased child started suffering from a high fever and his condition worsened as the days passed.

On Saturday, around 23:00h, he became “motionless” and his mother stated that the boy was then rushed to the Barima Kariabo Health Centre and then to the Mabaruma Hospital.

At around 12:00hrs on Sunday, the boy as seen by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. His body is presently at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting Post-Mortem Examination (PME).



