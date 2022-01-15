COPS PROBING “FREAK ACCIDENT” WHICH LED TO MAN BEING IMPALED

Police in Regional Division 4B are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43 year old man who met his demise on Thursday 13 January 2022 in what can only be described as a ‘freak accident’ at the Falcon Drive, Industrial Site, Eccles.

According to the police report, Troy Anthony Ponton of 1939 14 Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme was was riding his pedal cycle, in the company of his friend Brenton Rodney when they rode onto the pavement which had unfinished work and several steel rods protruding from the culvert at the second cross corner of the road.

Rodney reportedly told the investigating rank W/Sgt Savory that he heard an impact and stopped his cycle, calling out for his friend in the process. When Rodney turned back to investigate, he saw the victim in an upright position with his head resting on the steel rods which was protruding from his nose. He had been impaled.

The ambulance service was called and Ponton’s body was examined by Dr Retimyer from the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was pronounced dead by Dr Retimyer.

Currently, Mr Rodney is assisting with investigations into the gruesome accident.