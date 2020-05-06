Cops recapture prison escapee with his lover at home in Beterverwagting

lover, two others arrested by police

Five days after one of his fellow prison escapees was recaptured by the cops, 26-year-old Anthony Padmore was caught with his lover at a residence located in Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police swooped down at the residence around 18:30h tonight and managed to re-arrest the Lusignan Prison escapee.

Meanwhile, two females, one of whom identified herself as Padmore’s “mistress” were also arrested by the police along with another male who had been inside of the house at the time of Padmore’s recapture.

The prison escapee’s “mistress” noted that Padmore arrived at her residence this morning but had not been in contact with her since his daring escape on April 20, 2020.

Padmore had been serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in cannabis and was at the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison, ECD, when he escaped along with three others.

Less than one week ago, another of the four prison escapees, Sasenarine Bisnauth, who was charged with armed robbery was recaptured by the police in the cane field at the back of the BV Sideline Dam, ECD.

Bisnauth, hailed from Lot 22 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), prior to his incarceration at the Lusignan Prison.

Meanwhile, the two other escapees remain on the loose. They are 32-year-old Ganesh Dhanraj of Parika Façade, EBE, and Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, Region One, who were both charged for the capital offence of murder.