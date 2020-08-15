Cops remanded to prison for murdering “unarmed”man

A Police Corporal along with a Police Constable were yesterday (Friday) remanded to prison for the murder of 39-year-old Cecil Sampat , who was shot four times by the cops, last month.

Police Corporal Godwin Thomas and Constable Troy Munroe were not required to plea to the charge when they appearrd before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that on August 6, the two cops, who were represented by Attorney Patrice Henry in Court, killed Sampat of Festival City, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Thomas and Munroe were both remanded to prison until August 21, 2020.

Reports are that on the night Sampat was shot multiple times (July 25) he had been bar/club “hopping” with a male coworker and two other men.

The co-worker, 27-year-old Winston Fraser is presently paralyzed along with Joshua Letlow and Seon Greenidge when the lawmen opened fire on them.

The quartey had been inside of a motorcar (PYY 4432) which the officers had mistakenly thought was a vehicle that had been used in a recent robbery at the Eccles village, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

However, according to a Police report, the ranks had been in the process of dispersing a crowded bar at Agricola, EBD, when a fight took place between two men.

They alleged that one of the men had been armed with a gun at that time and then subsequently entered motorcar (PYY 4432).

According to the police, they began trailing the vehicle with the armed men but due to mechanical issues with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) vehicle they were unable to continue pursuit.

As such, they contacted other patrols in the city and notified them of the situation seekig assistance in apprehending the armed male in the vehicle.