Cops seeking public’s help in identifying body found on roadway

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a male which was found on Rosignol Public Road, West Bank Berbice, on June 26, 2020 about 05:00h.

The body which is of East Indian ancestry, believed to be around 40 years old and 5′ 5″ tall was clad in a pair of blue long jeans and black short sleeve jersey.

The man’s body is presently at Bailey’s Funeral Home, West Coast Berbice, awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME) to ascertain the cause of his death.

Anyone with information leading to his identification is asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers ‪232-0313, 232-0291, 911 or the nearest police station.