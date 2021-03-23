Cops shoot two (2) prison escapees, female accomplice to death during shoot-out

Two (2) convicted killers who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) along with an unidentified female were shot dead by the cops last night (Monday) at Better Hope South backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The two (2) dead men have been identified as Imran Ramsaywack and Ryan Jones.

Ramsaywack, of Lot 7 Adelphi Village, East Coast Berbice was sentenced to death after being found guilty of the murder of a United States of America (USA)-based woman, who hailed from Buxton, ECD, Samantha Benjamin, in 2015.

Jones, of Bartica, Region Seven, was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded “guilty” to the unlawful killing of a mechanic from Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Puranand Baljit, who was stabbed to death during a robbery at his Madewini home in 2016.

Meanwhile, the dead female who is yet to be identified, is said to have been the now dead men’s accomplice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting incident took place around 20:40h while ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were acting on information received and ventured to the fugitive’s “hideout.”

According to a statement from the GPF, its ranks noticed that there were three (3) wooden shacks on the abandoned field, with two (2) “partly constructed ones.”

“The Police ranks began clearing the first shack but no one was seen. As the ranks were approaching the second shack, a voice was heard in the third shack and the ranks immediately called out indicating Police. A male immediately emerged and discharged a round at the Police and then ran.”

The statement from the cops explained that this is when GPF ranks returned fire.

“Two (2) males and a female were wounded and lay in the shack with gunshot injuries, whilst one male escaped. A sawn-off double barrel shotgun was found at the scene.”

The now dead men were later positively identified by the cops to be two of the four (4) convicted killers that escaped the Mazaruni Prison on February 16, this year.

The bodies of the three (3) dead persons are presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home each awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).