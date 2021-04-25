Cops, Supernumerary Constables nab murder suspect inside boat headed for ‘Devil Hole’

-female arrested for harbouring “wanted fugitive”- GPF

Murder suspect, Lenroy Michael Forde, was nabbed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) along with the assistance of two (2) Supernumerary Constables around 17:00h on Saturday (yesterday) while he was being transported in a boat destined for ‘Devil Hole’, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to a police statement, ranks were acting on intelligence received when they located Forde inside of the vessel. At the time of his arrest, Forde was wanted for the murder of Odingo Anthony Haywood which occurred at Drysdale Street, Charlestown, on Wednesday.

Murdered: Odingo Anthony Haywood

“Finally, a female associate of the suspect was arrested and placed in custody for harbouring the wanted fugitive. The probe is ongoing,” the GPF added.

Twenty-five (25)-year-old Charlestown resident, Haywood, was shot dead in the vicinity of his residence on Wednesday while he was reportedly returning to his home.

Shortly after the crime was committed, the cops issued a Wanted Bulletin for the suspected shooter, stating that Haywood was allegedly murdered by a suspect who is known as “Biggie.”